Johnson City organizations offering to help pay energy bills Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Authority is using a community service program to help local residents pay their energy bills, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

According to a release from the United Way of East TN, the United Way is hosting UETHDA’s program to provide assistance in the HomeTrust Bank parking lot at 1907 N. Roan Street on Friday, July 24. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those seeking assistance should bring the following items:

Copy of State IDSSN for everyone in the household

12-month utility history

Copy of current energy bill

Proof of Income (Last 30 days)

The grant to pay the bills is provided through the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief funds.

For more information contact your local United Way.

