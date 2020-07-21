Kentucky man accused of rape, sodomy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT/WNKY) - A Kentucky man from Bowling Green was charged with rape and sodomy on victims under 12-years-old.

WNKY reported that Tracy Ward, 46, was arrested Monday by Bowling Green police. Investigators said the victims made allegations during an interview at the Child Advocacy Center.

Ward told police he was innocent, according to an arrest citation.

He was being held on a $25,000 bond in the Warren County Regional Jail as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WNKY. All rights reserved.