Oak Hill Avenue shooting victim identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a homicide investigation was opened after a deadly shooting on Oak Hill Avenue.

On Tuesday evening, police identified the victim was Phillip Sneed of Michigan.

Police responded to the 700 block of Oak Hill Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road. He was taken to The University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

No suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

