KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville police asked for the public’s help in the search for suspects accused in a theft at National Tire Wholesale.

According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m. at the business on Third Creek Road.

Police said the suspects reportedly stole 12 catalytic converters from six vehicles and fled the scene. Surveillance video captured the suspects and their vehicle during the incident.

Any info concerning the vehicle or suspects? Call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

