Laurel Co. deputies perform traffic stop, two arrested after two pounds of meth found in car

According the the Laurel Sheriff's Office, Jimmy E. Cox and Michael D. Bowling are both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel Sheriff’s Office says two men were arrested late Sunday night after deputies found a large amount of meth in their car.

The sheriff says deputies conducted a traffic stop for a lane change violation on Hal Rogers Parkway in London. During the traffic stop, deputies say they determined the driver to be under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

During the investigation, the sheriff says approximately two pounds of a crystal substance, believed to be meth, was found in possession of the driver and passenger. The sheriff says a used needle was also found.

The deputies arrested 62-year-old Michael D. Bowling of Tyner, KY and charged him with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on suspended license, careless driving, and failure to signal. The sheriff’s office says Bowling was turned over to federal authorities for prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in his possession.

The passenger of the vehicle, 47-year-old Jimmy E. Cox of Hendersonville, North Carolina, was also turned over to federal authorities or prosecution on the large quantity of meth discovered in his possession.

Both men were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

