Letter claims some KCS teachers not ready to return, asks parents to sign kids up for virtual learning

An open letter is making the rounds on social media that claims some Knox County Schools teachers are not ready to return to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of Knox County students have a big decision due this Wednesday. They have to decide if they’ll send their kids back to school in-person or keep them at home to learn virtually.

It’s not just parents facing a daunting task, however, as teachers express some concern about returning. Tennessee neared 80,000 COVID-19 cases July 20, and the state was labeled a “red zone” in a report released by the Center for Public Integrity. The report recommended Tennessee, along with nearly 20 other states, rollback reopening plans.

Last week, Knox County Schools revealed a plan to reopen schools, and included three of what it calls “models” for returning. KCS will be operating under its “yellow” model, which has on-campus learning with increased safety protocols. That can be reviewed here.

During a school board meeting Wednesday, board members clashed over what one person called a lack of transparency in the issue, with many agreeing that there needed to be stricter rules around social distancing and wearing masks in place before returning.

Now, an open letter is making the rounds on social media, and it’s asking Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas to get rid of the current plan and go to virtual learning only. The letter acknowledges that everyone wants to get back to some sense of normalcy, but says right now it’s not safe.

In the letter, which was sent out last Friday by an anonymous writer, teachers have also asked parents to sign up for virtual learning if they can, noting that it’s the safest way to keep everyone safe.

