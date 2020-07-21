LinkedIn cutting nearly 1,000 jobs

(CNN/WVLT) -- The professional networking website LinkedIn announced it will cut 6 percent of its global workforce as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The company will lay off 960 employees.

CNN reported that the site’s CEO Ryan Roslansky wrote a note to staff, posted publicly on the platform, saying LinkedIn was “not immune to the effects of the global pandemic.” He said fewer companies have needed to hire as they had pre-pandemic.

"I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," Roslansky wrote, adding that the cuts would affects LinkedIn's global sales and talent acquisition units.

CNN reported that Roslanksy was named CEO in June after holding a senior vice president role. He said that laid off staff would be offered a minimum of 10 weeks severance pay, and US employees will receive health insurance for the next year. He also said that the company might be able to place employees in new roles.

“This is painful to go through as an organization, but a company with a vision as bold as ours will have to make difficult decisions,” Roslansky said.

