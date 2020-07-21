Advertisement

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. “When we have people dying in this state as a result of this virus, we should be taking personal responsibility for this,” the Republican governor said.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments to help offset the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has required a high level of coordination and support across all levels of government to ensure local needs are met and the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans are protected,” Lee said in a statement.

The $115 million of federal funding for cities and counties is in addition to $210 million Tennessee lawmakers set aside for the same purpose earlier this year.

According to the governor’s office, the funding may not be used to replace lost government revenue and it cannot be used to reimburse expenses under other federal programs.

Memphis, Shelby County and Nashville are not eligible to receive any of the $115 million because those areas have received a combined $284 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

