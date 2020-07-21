Man arrested in Knoxville after officers say he threw Corona bottles out of car window

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was arrested after officers say he was seen throwing Corona beer bottles out the window of a vehicle.

According to court documents, officers responded to a 911 call of a crash on I-40 East at the I-640 split. A witness said they saw the vehicle crash through a guardrail and travel down an embankment.

An officer who arrived at the scene reported that he witnessed Joel Chavez throwing bottles of Corona beer out the window.

Chavez was unable to speak English, so a Spanish speaking officer was called to the scene. Chavez reportedly told officers he drank three beers, and crashed into the guardrail because a tractor-trailer had tried to merge into his lane.

A witness at the scene said they saw Chavez traveling 100 miles per hour before he struck a speed limit sign and the guardrail.

Officers said Chavez was unable to successfully complete a field sobriety test, but he agreed to a voluntary blood draw which was performed at the Knox County Jail.

A report shows Chavez had no driver’s license on file. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI and driving without a license.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.