Man at center of alert in Memphis found shot to death in home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — The man at the center of a city watch alert in Memphis was found dead inside his home in Berclair on July 8.

Memphis police said an alert was issued for Thomas Harris on July 6 after he had not been seen or heard from for 8 days. A search led to his vehicle, parked outside of Summer East Apartments, which prompted a search of his home.

His body was found July 8. CBS affiliate WREG reported that he had been shot to death near his home on Mendenhall Cove.

Police said Abalberto Jaimez was taken into custody in connection to the crime and was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a theft, theft of property and fraud.

Investigators believe Jaimez knew Harris.

