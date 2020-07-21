Memphis boy wins bike, gives neighbor the new wheels
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A young boy from Covington won a bike at the Covington Parks and Rec. Bike Park grand opening and decided to give the new bike to his neighbor.
The Covington Parks and Recreation department gave Chase a shout out on their Facebook page.
Chase won an MT bike donated by Bike the Planet-Memphis but had bigger plans for the prize once he got home.
Chase gave the bike to someone who didn’t have one -- his neighbor Daniel.
