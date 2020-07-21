Memphis boy wins bike, gives neighbor the new wheels.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A young boy from Covington won a bike at the Covington Parks and Rec. Bike Park grand opening and decided to give the new bike to his neighbor.

The Covington Parks and Recreation department gave Chase a shout out on their Facebook page.

Chase won an MT bike donated by Bike the Planet-Memphis but had bigger plans for the prize once he got home.

Chase gave the bike to someone who didn’t have one -- his neighbor Daniel.

Does everyone remember Chase? If you were there you will never forget how his face lit up when he won the MT Bike at our... Posted by Covington Parks & Recreation on Monday, July 20, 2020

