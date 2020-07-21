More than 2,000 pounds of litter removed from Tennessee rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Tennessee Riverkeeper workers removed more than 2,000 pounds of litter from Whites Creek and the Cumberland River Sunday.

The nonprofit group removed tornado debris from the West Nashville area, including bleachers and a lacrosse goal. Common items they found included plastic bottles and tires. The largest item they found and removed was an HVAC unit that weighed more than 400 pounds.

“There is still tornado debris, especially sheet metal, along the banks of the Cumberland River. Tennessee Riverkeeper not only removed a large amount of debris but we noticeably improved the scenery. These are two small ways the organization can improve water quality and civic pride while helping Nashville heal from the 2020 tornado,” said Tennessee Riverkeeper Founder David Whiteside in a press release.

So far in 2020, the group has removed more than 9,400 pounds of trash from the Cumberland and Tennessee River and tributaries.

