Morristown police arrest man accused in pharmacy robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown police said the suspect in a robbery at East End Pharmacy has been arrested.

According to MPD, Benjamin Helton, 37, was arrested on Monday for the June 9th robbery and multiple other charges.

Investigators said they were able to connect the vehicle used during the robbery to Helton. During a search of Helton’s home, investigators reportedly discovered medication of the same size, shape, color and markings as that which was taken from the pharmacy.

Officials said investigators also recovered more drugs and a 9 mm Glock handgun at Helton’s home.

“I commend the officers and agents who have worked so much on this case to identify the suspect and make the arrest,” Chief Overholt said.

Helton was arrested and transported to the Hamblen County Jail. He is charged with aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, sale and delivery of schedule II substance, drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and Illegal Possession of a firearm.

Officials said Helton was released on a $207,500.00 bond.

