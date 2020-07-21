Morristown police searching for missing girl

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

Police said Ashlyn Sinard was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on July 20 on Hayter Drive in Morristown. She was wearing a green bikini top and shorts.

She is described as a white female, 5′5″ and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Police said an at-home hair dye kit was purchased, and it is unknown what hair color she might have at this time. Investigators said she might have gray-colored hair. They also said she may have a tattoo on her right leg of a butterfly with a skull on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to police at 423-585-2701.

