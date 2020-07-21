Advertisement

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) -- A Seattle mother has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, blaming them for her son’s death after they allowed the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) zone to exist.

Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away. He was gunned down in the zone in June.

“And I believe the city let me down, they let my son down, they let the community down,” Donnitta Sinclair said. “And they need to be responsible.”

Attorney Mark Lindquist says the city created a dangerous environment by allowing the zone to flourish.

“The city abandoned this area. And number two: the city had no safety plan in place for this abandoned area,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist referred to the police abandoning the east precinct for weeks. He also accused officers and firefighters of standing by and refusing to assist Lorenzo Sinclair.

“One day this is a block party, the next day its so dangerous you can’t send in medics,” said Lindquist. “I mean, which is it?”

With all the barricades and protesters, first responders struggled to get into the area and assist Lorenzo Sinclair. Instead, volunteers rushed him to the hospital where he late died.

“I felt like he was alone,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

No has been arrested in his death.

Donnitta Sinclair plans to sue the state of Washington, King County and Seattle. She says she is seeking financial damages but hopes this legal action prevents something like this from happening again.

“I am hoping the city takes responsibility,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

City officials have not released any response yet to Donnitta Sinclair’s claim.

Copyright 2020 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

News

Tennessee State using grant for special ed teachers course

Updated: 11 minutes ago
At least 70 teachers are scheduled to take an online course at Tennessee State University this fall.

News

Crews fight fire in Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Updated: 22 minutes ago
U.S. forestry officials said the fire on Little Pond Mountain near Watauga Lake in Cherokee National Forest has burned 5 acres.

National Politics

‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Far from tamping down the unrest, the presence of federal agents on the streets of progressive Portland — and particularly allegations they have whisked people away in unmarked cars without probable cause — has energized two months of nightly protests.

National

GRAPHIC: Suspect charged with attempted murder in attack on 7-year-old boy from Calif.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Police say the severity of the 7-year-old's injuries initially led them to believe the attack had been a hit-and-run.

Latest News

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

National Politics

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU
The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, suffers massive head injury from ‘random attack’ while walking home in Calif.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police called the attack "deliberate" and "very vicious." The suspect, who lives in the same area as the victim, is charged with attempted murder.

National

Teen, 17, remembers parents who died from COVID-19 as accomplished, hard-working

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

National

Oregon officials sue over protesters arrested by federal law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The lawsuits allege the federal officers are blocking Oregonians' rights to free speech and assembly. They also request officers only be allowed to police federal personnel or property.

Coronavirus

New York teen loses both parents to COVID-19 within a month

Updated: 4 hours ago
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.