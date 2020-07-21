Murfreesboro police searching for suspect who stole three urns, jewelry

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are searching for a suspect who stole three urns containing ashes and jewelry from two mausoleum displays at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Police say the funeral reported the theft Friday after discovering that someone had entered the mausoleum, broke into the display cases and took the items.

According to MPD, one of the stolen items included an American Bowling Conference ring that belonged to a man who died in 2019. Family members told police he received the ring after bowling a perfect 300.

If you have any information contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.