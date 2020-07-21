New order will require Nashville businesses that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor John Cooper says a new public health order will be in place this week, which requires businesses that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m., CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Cooper announced the new order during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, saying it’s expected to be in place by Friday, July 24, across the county.

Dr. Alex Jahangir said take-out service and drive-thru businesses can remain open after 10 p.m.

“A city that can’t reopen schools smoothly is a city that can’t be back to normal,” Cooper said, referencing Metro Schools’ plan to start remotely in August. “If we have to tell 100,000 children to stay home. We can tell public facilities to close early.”

Cooper announced similar ordinances are in place in other states, including California, Colorado, Florida and North Carolina. Additionally, Cooper said pedal cabs, pedal carriages and limousines must remain closed until at least July 31.

“Lives literally depend on flattening the curve of the coronavirus,” said Cooper.

The mayor also referenced a recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report that named Tennessee as one of 18 states that should roll back its reopening as cases continue to surge.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.