North Carolina officer charged after son accidentally shoots himself

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -- A North Carolina Officer was charged after officials said his three-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand.

WBTV reported that the incident happened Saturday morning after the boy’s father, identified as Timothy O’Lear of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, asked him to retrieve a pair of socks from a dresser drawer.

Investigators said the child went into his parent’s bedroom and opened the drawer to get the socks when he was injured from an unsecured 9 mm handgun that his father forgot was inside.

The parents heard the gunshot and ran into the bedroom after realizing what happened, and the child was taken to Novant Matthews for treatment. Hospital security notified the Union County Sheriff’s Office about what happened.

According to the UCSO investigation, O’Lear routinely kept the firearm arm locked in a gun safe, but had recently put it in the sock drawer as an added security measure for his wife while he was at work. Investigators said the incident was an accident.

O’Lear was charged with violation of the storage of firearms to protect minors.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of securing firearms, regardless of who the weapon belongs to. It only takes a second for someone to be seriously injured or even worse. We are very thankful this child’s injuries were not life threatening and we certainly appreciate the full cooperation of Mr. O’Lear and his family but are left with no choice, under the circumstances, to file this charge,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated.

O’Lear was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

