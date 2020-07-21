Advertisement

North Carolina officer charged after son accidentally shoots himself

A North Carolina Officer was charged after officials said his three-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand.
(KSPR)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -- A North Carolina Officer was charged after officials said his three-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the hand.

WBTV reported that the incident happened Saturday morning after the boy’s father, identified as Timothy O’Lear of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, asked him to retrieve a pair of socks from a dresser drawer.

Investigators said the child went into his parent’s bedroom and opened the drawer to get the socks when he was injured from an unsecured 9 mm handgun that his father forgot was inside.

The parents heard the gunshot and ran into the bedroom after realizing what happened, and the child was taken to Novant Matthews for treatment. Hospital security notified the Union County Sheriff’s Office about what happened.

According to the UCSO investigation, O’Lear routinely kept the firearm arm locked in a gun safe, but had recently put it in the sock drawer as an added security measure for his wife while he was at work. Investigators said the incident was an accident.

O’Lear was charged with violation of the storage of firearms to protect minors.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of securing firearms, regardless of who the weapon belongs to. It only takes a second for someone to be seriously injured or even worse. We are very thankful this child’s injuries were not life threatening and we certainly appreciate the full cooperation of Mr. O’Lear and his family but are left with no choice, under the circumstances, to file this charge,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated.

O’Lear was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.