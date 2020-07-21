Advertisement

Ohio business owner hires tutors for employees’ kids during pandemic

A business owner in Ohio is aiming to keep employees at work even if their kids aren't in class.
Kids wearing face masks

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A business owner in Ohio is aiming to keep employees at work even if their kids aren’t in class.

Rachael Schaffran, a businesswoman and mother, knew that if her employees were going to keep working, they’d need additional support. Her family owns an auto repair shop in North Royalton, and her kids go to North Royalton Schools. Many districts, including hers, gave parents a choice to do in-school or virtual learning. They can also participate in a hybrid plans.

As of now, it appears that students will be going to school two days in person and spend the rest of the week learning online.

“My first thought is OK, how can we accommodate this?” she said. Some of her employees have young kids who can’t stay at home alone.

“It’s challenging. It’s hard to keep your focus on the business and keep things going for everybody and make sure that kids are getting the most out of their learning experience,” she said. She told WOIO that she had been thinking of a way to help not only her kids, but her employees’ kids too. There’s only a few of them, but they range from kindergarten to tenth grade.

“We don’t have a business without our employees,” Schaffran said. “So, what is the best way we can support them so that they can come to work and be successful here too?”

For now, Schaffran has a solution. She set up her shop’s conference room as a socially distanced classroom, and she’s going to hire a tutor with her own money to oversee the schoolwork assigned to each kid.

“It is what it is, and all we can do is adapt to is the best we can and make the best of it,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

