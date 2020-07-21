Advertisement

Pike County woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Geraldean Branham is celebrating 100 years of life. But the Pike County woman, who lives in the Presbyterian Homes Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility, said the day was “no big deal.”

However, her family and friends disagreed. And, though they were unable to celebrate with her as they wanted because of COVID-19 restrictions, they were able to do a little drive-by.

“I’ll tell you. She’s an amazing woman. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone as inquisitive and knowledgeable in my life,” said Executive Director Jessica Thacker. “It’s not every day that you have a resident turn 100, so we wanted to do something special.”

A parade, led by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Pikeville Police Department and Pikeville Fire Department, made its way through the parking area of the assisted living facility Monday. People screamed well-wishes to Branham and sang the “Happy Birthday” song as they drove by.

“I don’t know what to say. I’d like to thank them. It’s amazing and unbelievable, really,” said Branham.

The parade was a surprise to Branham, who says she was overwhelmed by the community response. She also used the time to share some advice on how to make your years, however many you get, worth remembering.

”Get you a book and keep your log. Then eat your greens.,” said Branham. “Put the cigarettes away and eat plenty of fresh fruit. Go to bed early and get up early.”

She said those secrets have helped her make it through the last century, adding that she has seen her share of growth in her lifetime.

“The City of Pikeville has changed considerably,” she said. “And a lot of people are due a lot of credit. Let’s just hope everybody works to keep it moving.”

She said the growth will continue- for the city and the people who live there- if people work to make it happen.

“You’ve got a long way to go. Seriously. And you’ll never know where you’ll be,” she said. “You don’t know what happens tomorrow. I guess that’s what kept me moving.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.