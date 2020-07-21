Pilot announces new CEO, Haslam named chairman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pilot Company announces CEO Jimmy Haslam will become chairman of the board on January 1, 2021 and step down as CEO.

Pilot also announced Shameek Konar, the company’s chief strategy officer, will be named CEO. The company will transition the role of CEO to Konar over the next six months.

“Since day one with Pilot in 2017, Shameek has shown his dedication to advancing our company and the industry,” said Jimmy Haslam, current CEO of Pilot Company. “Shameek has successfully launched and grown our Pilot Energy business and become a key member of our leadership team. His knowledge of the energy sector, including expertise in the acquisition, development and operations of infrastructure assets and resources, and his deep appreciation of Pilot’s culture and values are a few of the reasons why we chose him to be our next CEO. We have full confidence that Shameek will continue to grow the legacy of our family’s business.”

According to a release, Konar has more than 20 years of experience in the energy and commodity market. Konar graduated from St. Stephens College in India with a degree in Economics and Mathematics and a Ph.D. in Economics and Finance from Vanderbilt University.

“Thanks to Jimmy and Ken Parent’s leadership, we are well-positioned for what’s ahead and have an incredible team to get us there,” said Konar, chief strategy officer at Pilot. “When joining the Pilot family, I was immediately drawn to the strong culture that Jimmy and the entire Haslam family created. As CEO, I will be deeply committed to keeping those values in place and investing in our team, while also working to better serve our guests, advance our goals and continue to strategically grow the business.”

Konar will immediately take on additional responsibilities, including the management of technology, HR, finance and legal. As CEO, store operations and development will be added to Konar’s role in 2021.

“In 2021 and beyond, the Haslam family will continue to be involved. In addition to Jim and Jimmy, Whitney Haslam Johnson will continue to serve as chief experience officer and member of the board, and Bill Haslam will serve on the board. This next phase of leadership ensures the company will remain committed to the industry and to expanding the business while upholding the values instilled by the Haslam family,” Pilot released in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.