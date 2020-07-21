Advertisement

Putnam Co. distributes relief funds to victims of deadly tornado

Victims of the deadly March tornadoes in Putnam Co. received monetary aid from a fund set up by the county and city government, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Source: Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter
Source: Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Victims of the deadly March tornadoes in Putnam County received monetary aid from a fund set up by the county and city government, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to Putnam Co. Mayor Randy Porter, a fund of more than $2.3 million was raised from donations for people who lost property or homes in the tornado.

Porter said 500 people received aid.

“We just distributed the last of the checks out to the survivors at the end of June,” said Mayor Porter. “It was almost 500 tornado survivors that we put the money back to to help them with whatever they needed it for. To help rebuild, replace vehicles, medical bills, whatever it might’ve been. That was unbelievable to be able to have that amount of money to give back to our folks.”

Porter and Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton started the fund at a local bank after noticing scams were popping up that promised to donate money to the victims.

“We had a lot of people that lost everything. Their home, all of their belongings, some of the family members and they had to totally start from scratch,” said Porter.

The tornadoes ravaged a stretch of neighborhoods in the area, killing 19 people.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.