Putnam Co. distributes relief funds to victims of deadly tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Victims of the deadly March tornadoes in Putnam County received monetary aid from a fund set up by the county and city government, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to Putnam Co. Mayor Randy Porter, a fund of more than $2.3 million was raised from donations for people who lost property or homes in the tornado.

Porter said 500 people received aid.

“We just distributed the last of the checks out to the survivors at the end of June,” said Mayor Porter. “It was almost 500 tornado survivors that we put the money back to to help them with whatever they needed it for. To help rebuild, replace vehicles, medical bills, whatever it might’ve been. That was unbelievable to be able to have that amount of money to give back to our folks.”

Porter and Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton started the fund at a local bank after noticing scams were popping up that promised to donate money to the victims.

“We had a lot of people that lost everything. Their home, all of their belongings, some of the family members and they had to totally start from scratch,” said Porter.

The tornadoes ravaged a stretch of neighborhoods in the area, killing 19 people.

