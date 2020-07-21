Advertisement

SEC may not make decision on football by end of July

Greg Sankey is now of the opinion that a decision doesn’t have to come next week.
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., starting Thursday. The Southeastern Conference joined the rest of the Power Five leagues and announced that only family and essential personnel would attend its men's and women's tournament basketball games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For several months, the SEC has been pointing toward late July as a timeline to make a decision on the football season.

Now it appears that decision could carry over into August.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was a guest Monday on the Dan Patrick Show, where he said that his original timeline was based on what he saw in May. He’s now of the opinion that a decision doesn’t have to come next week.

“This whole thing is fluid, so the ability to make sure we’re treating people well, supporting their health and safety, that’s a guide,” said Sankey. “We’ll convene over the next couple of weeks and then we’ll go potentially into the next stage of practice.”

