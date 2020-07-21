SEC may not make decision on football by end of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For several months, the SEC has been pointing toward late July as a timeline to make a decision on the football season.

Now it appears that decision could carry over into August.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was a guest Monday on the Dan Patrick Show, where he said that his original timeline was based on what he saw in May. He’s now of the opinion that a decision doesn’t have to come next week.

“This whole thing is fluid, so the ability to make sure we’re treating people well, supporting their health and safety, that’s a guide,” said Sankey. “We’ll convene over the next couple of weeks and then we’ll go potentially into the next stage of practice.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.