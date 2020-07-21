Severe storms bring down trees across Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Severe storms Monday evening brought in multiple reports of trees down across Knox County, according to Knoxville dispatch.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Knox and Anderson Counties until 10:00 p.m., with a possibility of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

Dispatch received multiple tree reports at:

West Emory Rd. and Copper Ridge Rd.

West Emory Rd. and Henderson Rd.

Oak Ridge Hwy. and Byington Solway Rd.

Pellissippi Pkwy. and Coward Mill Rd.

Yarnell Rd.

Lyons Bend Rd. and Turtle Pointe Ln.

Byington Beaver Ridge Rd.

As of about 11:20 p.m., crews were still on scene. Dispatch says state troopers are directing traffic at Byington Beaver Ridge Rd. where a massive tree is down and entangled in wires.

According to the Knoxville Utilities Board, more than 50 were without power, mostly in the Karns area.

