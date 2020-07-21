Tenn. man accused of causing wreck, attempting to fight driver

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - One man is behind bars after WJHL reports he was accused of driving erratically, then caused a crash and attempted to fight the other driver.

Johnson City Police said they received reports from multiple drivers saying Kevin T. Hartsell, 30, was seen “operating in a reckless manner swerving in and out of traffic and braking abruptly,” on interstate 26 near exit 13.

Police said Hartsell is accused of cutting in front of a tractor-trailer and caused a wreck. Authorities said after the crash, he reportedly exited his vehicle and “attempted to get the driver of the tractor-trailer to fight.”

Hartsell was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Washington County court on Tuesday.

