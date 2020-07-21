Advertisement

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

Justin Olsen filed a lawsuit against Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt after he was told he must wear a mask while inside the Sumner County Administration Building.

Olsen shared a copy of the lawsuit with WTVF. In it, Olsen claims he was stopped by two deputies at the administration building because he was not wearing a mask. He claimed he is exempt from the mask order for medical reasons.

When deputies told Olsen he would need to complete medical screening, he reportedly refused.

In the lawsuit, Olsen also claims his religious liberty and privacy rights were violated. He is requesting a restraining order against Holt to prevent any more mandates. He also claims the current rule isn’t being enforced, “making the mandate unnecessary and causing nothing but fear and division.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

