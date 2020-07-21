Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Which accents are the most difficult for smart home devices to understand? According to a new survey, Tennessee is among the top 25.

GearHungry surveyed 3,000 smart home users to find out how smart technology, particularly Alexa and Siri, understand a variety of accents across the U.S.

Tennessee was ranked 22 on the list.

According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand with an Alaskan accent being the second-most difficult accent to decipher.

Kentucky accents made it in the top 10 at number eight.

The top 10 is below:

1. Mainer

2. Alaskan

3. Northwestern

4. New Mexican

5. Chicago

6. Ozark

7. Hoi Toider

8. Kentucky

9. Mississippi

10. Colorado

To see the complete list, click here.

