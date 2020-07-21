Tennessee grants relief money to nonprofits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday the state will make $150 million in COVID-19 relief money available to nonprofits in the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and non-profit organizations are no different. Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work,” said Gov. Lee. “The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress non-profits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the Tennessee Community CARES Program, will provide the money to organizations throughout the state, with certain activities prioritized.

Activities that will be prioritized and “encouraged for funding” under the program include:

Support for school-aged children and families related to education needs created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak;

Any of the following activities for individuals or families who have been impacted by a loss of income or economic insecurity as a result of COVID-19:

Workforce training;

Emergency food assistance;

Case management or assistance in accessing an eligible state or federal public benefit;

Care for at-risk or vulnerable populations to mitigate COVID-19 effects and/or enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions;

Emergency financial assistance to prevent homelessness, eviction or foreclosure;

Other similar services designed to mitigate the negative health or economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Providing uncompensated care or assistance for disabled or other vulnerable populations to address new financial, health, or educational challenges that are in response to COVID-19.

Public Health Support activities such as uncompensated or unreimbursed costs for services or activities dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including but not limited to:

Supports, education, and communication for individuals to increase access to testing and reliability of contact tracing;

Expenses for technical assistance on mitigation of COVID-19-related threats;

Expenses for acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies, including sanitizing products and personal protective equipment, for medical personnel, police officers, social workers, child protection services, and child welfare officers, direct service providers for older adults and individuals with disabilities in community settings, and other public health or safety workers in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency;

Mental and behavioral health services delivered in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency;

Expenses associated with supporting the housing or quarantining of COVID-19 positive individuals;

Any other expense incurred in relation to non-profit missions to directly support the public health response to COVID-19.

Any other non-profit support provided to Tennessee business entities such as:

Technical assistance and support in enrolling and participating in a federal, state, or local benefit program;

Education on safe practices in response to COVID-19;

Acquisition or purchase of personal protective equipment or reimbursing costs associated with mitigating the spread of COVID-19;

Expenses related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19;

Reimbursement of unreimbursed expenses incurred by a non-profit due to the COVID19 emergency, including but not limited to increased payroll costs, PPE, or any other measures taken to protect the employees and population served by the non-profit;

Support targeted for any at-risk, vulnerable, or underserved community for any eligible activity;

Past and future reimbursement for the required Non-Federal Cost-Share of Stafford Act assistance for COVID-19-related costs that satisfy the CRF eligibility criteria AND the FEMA Public Assistance eligibility criteria;

Reimbursement for any of the eligible costs incurred in the period from March 1 to Dec. 30;

The Department of Human Services announced an invitation for partner nonprofits to serve as grand administrators. The administrators will be required to submit a proposal to DHS no later than 12 p.m. CT on July 23. You can find out details and submission instructions here.

The release said nonprofits seeking response and recovery grants to provide direct services will receive instructions for grant proposals on August 1, and grant proposals will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis with monthly reporting requirements and a de-obligation date of November 15.

