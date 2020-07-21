Tennessee targeted in campaign to prevent hot car deaths

(WVLT/WTSP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched a $3 million dollar campaign to prevent hot car deaths in the country.

The campaign, called “Park, Look, Lock,” targets Tennessee, as well as 17 other states, including Florida, Kentucky and North Carolina in TV and radio reminders to park, look and lock to keep kids safe.

"It's important for the public to understand that even if they don't have a child of their own, neighborhood children can climb into an unlocked vehicle during the hot summer months, with tragic consequences," Secretary Elaine Chao of the US Department of Transportation said.

According to USDOT, an average of 38 children die after being left alone in hot cars per year. 2018 was a record year with 53 deaths, and in 2019, there were 52 hot car deaths.

