Thousands of students enroll in KCS virtual learning program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents only have a little more than a day to decide if they want their children to go to school virtually in Knox County.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas revealed a plan for schools to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic last week. In that plan, students will be allowed to work and learn remotely. The window to apply closed Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. You can learn more about how to sign up here.

As of Tuesday, KCS spokesperson Josh Flory said that more than 6,500 students had signed up for virtual learning.

Flory said, “Students who do not enroll in the virtual learning program will attend school in-person, and must commit to in-school instruction for the full semester, unless there is a medical reason they cannot attend school in person.”

Students who enroll in the virtual learning program are required to remain in the program for the duration of the semester.

