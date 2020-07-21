TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in the US

(CNN/WVLT) -- TikTok announced Tuesday the company plans to create 10,000 jobs in the U.S. over the next three years, CNN reported. That’s a big increase from the roughly 1,400 employees it has now.

"These are good-paying jobs that will help us continue to build a fun and safe experience and protect our community's privacy," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday.

CNN reported that the social media platform already tripled its workforce in the US in 2020, and the new jobs will be based in California, Texas, Florida and New York. They will focus on sales, content moderation, engineering and customer support.

The White House recently announced it was looking into banning the app in the US.

