TSSAA to discuss plans for football, girls soccer Wednesday

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -The TSSAA announced it will discuss contingency plans for football and girls soccer at a meeting Wednesday.

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at 2 p.m. at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

“The meeting will be a study session to discuss possible clarification plans for the next classification cycle,” the TSSAA said in a news release Monday. “The Board will also address contingency plans for football and girls’ soccer, as well as regulations put together by the staff and Governor’s office for all fall sports in regards to precautions for participation during the pandemic.”

According to WVLT sports commentator Mark Packer, the board plans on discussing the need to approve the girls’ soccer plan in case the state will not be able to start the season as scheduled. The board will also discuss which football plan will be adopted if teams are not able to start practice by Aug. 3.

The meeting will be streamed live on Youtube.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.