Advertisement

TSSAA to discuss plans for football, girls soccer Wednesday

The TSSAA announced it will discuss contingency plans for football and girls soccer at a meeting Wednesday.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -The TSSAA announced it will discuss contingency plans for football and girls soccer at a meeting Wednesday.

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet at 2 p.m. at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

“The meeting will be a study session to discuss possible clarification plans for the next classification cycle,” the TSSAA said in a news release Monday. “The Board will also address contingency plans for football and girls’ soccer, as well as regulations put together by the staff and Governor’s office for all fall sports in regards to precautions for participation during the pandemic.”

According to WVLT sports commentator Mark Packer, the board plans on discussing the need to approve the girls’ soccer plan in case the state will not be able to start the season as scheduled. The board will also discuss which football plan will be adopted if teams are not able to start practice by Aug. 3.

The meeting will be streamed live on Youtube.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: moments ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.