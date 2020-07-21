Advertisement

Virginia K9 Officer Cooper retires after more than 120 credited arrests

Marion Virginia Police Department K9 Officer Cooper retired Monday after working with the department since 2016.
Virginia K9 Officer Cooper retires after more than 120 credited arrests
Virginia K9 Officer Cooper retires after more than 120 credited arrests(Marion Police Department)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - Marion Virginia Police Department K9 Officer Cooper retired Monday after working with the department since 2016.

WJHL reported K9 Cooper, a yellow Labrador, has been involved in more than 200 service deployments and credited with 120 arrests, including drug violations and illegal firearm charges.

Retirement Day for K9 Officer Cooper! Thank you for your service to The Town of Marion, Virginia! 🎉 The 8-year old...

Posted by Marion Police Department on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

According to a release, K9 Cooper aided in searches across multiple Southwest Virginia counties and provided services to other local departments and the Virginia State Police.

“Cooper was by far our community’s most popular officer, said Chief John Clair in a town council meeting Monday. “He did multiple demonstrations for area schools, churches and organization, provided emotional support for children in our community during their most difficult times. Cooper interacted with children countless times and helped our department to provide a more positive interaction with the youngest of our community, in addition to his record of fighting crime.”

K9 Cooper’s partner, Sergeant Jeff Horn, will continue to keep him as his pet.

“He’s a great dog, but we all get to the point where we’re better meant for a slower pace,” said Horn. “As much as I’ll miss having him at work, I’ll look forward to seeing him at home at the end of my shift.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee State using grant for special ed teachers course

Updated: 12 minutes ago
At least 70 teachers are scheduled to take an online course at Tennessee State University this fall.

News

Crews fight fire in Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Updated: 23 minutes ago
U.S. forestry officials said the fire on Little Pond Mountain near Watauga Lake in Cherokee National Forest has burned 5 acres.

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

News

Suspect in custody after multi-county pursuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office a suspect has been apprehended in Jefferson Co. after a multi-county police pursuit Tuesday night.

News

Emory & Henry postpones fall, winter sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
Emory & Henry College announced Tuesday that fall and winter sports are being postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

Latest News

News

Senator Lamar Alexander announces “No Income, No Monthly Payment” plan for student loan borrowers

Updated: 8 hours ago
Senator Lamar Alexander announced Tuesday a “No Income, No Monthly Payment” plan for 43 million student loan borrowers.

News

Morristown police searching for missing girl

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

News

Thousands of students enroll in KCS virtual learning program

Updated: 8 hours ago
More than 6,000 students have enrolled in Knox County Schools' virtual learning program as of Tuesday, according to a school representative.

News

NBA unveils court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’

Updated: 8 hours ago
On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled a court painted with ‘Black Lives Matter’ at center court in front of the scorers’ table.

News

Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank closing hundreds of stores

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Warehouse and Jos. A. Bank announced Tuesday it is closing 500 stores across the country.

News

Buddhist monk found shot while kneeling at alter, NC authorities say

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities in North Carolina say a Buddhist monk found suffering from a fatal wound while kneeling at an altar was likely struck by a bullet fired from outside the temple.