Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

News

Tennessee State using grant for special ed teachers course

Updated: 12 minutes ago
At least 70 teachers are scheduled to take an online course at Tennessee State University this fall.

News

Crews fight fire in Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee

Updated: 23 minutes ago
U.S. forestry officials said the fire on Little Pond Mountain near Watauga Lake in Cherokee National Forest has burned 5 acres.

National Politics

‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Far from tamping down the unrest, the presence of federal agents on the streets of progressive Portland — and particularly allegations they have whisked people away in unmarked cars without probable cause — has energized two months of nightly protests.

National

GRAPHIC: Suspect charged with attempted murder in attack on 7-year-old boy from Calif.

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Police say the severity of the 7-year-old's injuries initially led them to believe the attack had been a hit-and-run.

Latest News

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

National Politics

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU
The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, suffers massive head injury from ‘random attack’ while walking home in Calif.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police called the attack "deliberate" and "very vicious." The suspect, who lives in the same area as the victim, is charged with attempted murder.

National

Teen, 17, remembers parents who died from COVID-19 as accomplished, hard-working

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

National

Oregon officials sue over protesters arrested by federal law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The lawsuits allege the federal officers are blocking Oregonians' rights to free speech and assembly. They also request officers only be allowed to police federal personnel or property.

Coronavirus

New York teen loses both parents to COVID-19 within a month

Updated: 4 hours ago
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.