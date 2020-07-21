Advertisement

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.
Joseph Daniels
Joseph Daniels(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WVLT/ WTVF) - New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF showed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

Joseph initially told investigators he had killed Joe Clyde and loaded the body into his Chevrolet Impala to dispose of it. He was charged with homicide because of the confession.

TBI records now show that video evidence found suggests Joseph’s vehicle never left the property that day. Joseph also never testified about where the body was located.

The warrant shows investigators completed a thorough search of the property and never located a body.

Defenders for Joseph Daniels said the court does not have evidence that Joe Clyde Daniels is dead at all, much less sufficient evidence to hold Joesph Daniels on homicide charges.

Defense attorney Jake Lockert said he believes Joseph was coerced into giving the confession and that Joe Clyde was more likely abducted after escaping the family’s home as he often did.

TBI records showed a witness saw a little boy believed to be Joe Clyde standing out in the road around midnight before he disappeared.

Lockert filed a motion to throw out the testimony and reduce the bond to $1,500 for Joseph Daniels in July.

Joseph has since recanted his testimony.

