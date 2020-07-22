1 in 10 Americans say they don’t have enough to eat, survey says

(WVLT)--One in 10 adults told a Census survey during the first week of July that they often or sometimes don’t have enough to eat, which CBS reported is two-and-a-half times higher than before the pandemic. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) analyzed Census survey data to examine financial strain hitting American households.

According to the survey, one in five adults who are renters said they were behind on their payments for the week of July 7. CBS reported that Black and Hispanic adults were experiencing worse financial hardship than white adults, with the report finding that one in five adults of color saying they struggled to afford food.

CBS reported that 25 million adults who are out of work could face a huge issue as the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits is set to come to an end.

“Seeing these sobering data, it’s fair to ask, ‘Have the relief measure so far mattered?’ The answer is a resounding ‘yes’,” said Sharon Parrott, senior vice president for federal policy and program development at the CBPP on a conference call Tuesday to discuss the report. “Hardship undoubtedly would have been higher if these relief measures weren’t in place.”

According to the USDA, the number of people using food stamps in April increased by six million since January.

