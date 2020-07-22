Aldi, grocery chain planning to open 70 new stores across the country

(CNN) - Aldi announced Tuesday that it will open 70 new stores this year across the country.

Aldi did not announce where the 70 new stores would be, but it will enter Arizona, its 37th state, later this year, with four new stores in the Phoenix area. Aldi will also open a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, to distribute to stores in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Aldi opened its first US store in 1976 and has invested more than $5 billion to remodel existing stores and to open hundreds of new stores.

Its close competitor Lidl, another German grocer with a similar business model, is racing to grow in the United States, too. Lidl entered the country in 2017 and has about 100 stores.

