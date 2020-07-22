Advertisement

Baby twins shot while sleeping at Ohio home, one dies

Investigators in Ohio said a one-year-old boy has died after he and his twin brother were shot while sleeping at a home in Canton early Wednesday morning.
(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WOIO reported that Canton Chief Jack Angelo said one-year-old Ace Lucas and his twin were shot at around 2:28 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clarendon Avenue SW.

The fire department took the boys to the hospital where Ace died from his injuries. Officials said the other twin is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not confirm whether any suspects had been identified or if any arrests were made in connection with the case.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WOIO. All rights reserved.

