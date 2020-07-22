Advertisement

Bite Squad looking to hire 200 workers in Knoxville

Bite Squad, an on-demand food delivery service, announced it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Knoxville area.
(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant and grocery partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO.

Bite Squad provides its drivers with masks and gloves. According to the company, once an employee’s status is activated they will be able to start working immediately.

To qualify for the position, individuals must have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, a smartphone and be 18 years or older.

To apply, click here.

