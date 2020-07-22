Case dropped against unqualified woman accused of working as Farragut nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The case against a woman accused of posing as a nurse has been dropped.

Emily Barber appeared before a Knox County Judge Wednesday morning who ruled the charges against her will be dismissed. Judge G. Scott Green advised her to file paperwork to have the charges expunged from her record.

The ruling was given after Barber completed her diversion.

Barber was accused of falsifying information about her education and qualifications by allegedly telling her employer, Summit View of Farragut, that she was a registered nurse who had studied at Western Governor’s University, Johns Hopkins University, Pellissippi State Community College and The Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Authorities said Barber had never taken nursing classes at any of the schools. According to the police report, Barber only held an assistant nursing license certificate from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Barber also allegedly presented a unique ID from the nursing license of someone else with a different last name.

Barber was charged with Identity Theft and Impersonating a Licensed Professional.

