Advertisement

CEO of parent company Coach and Kate Spade resigns after misconduct claim

The CEO of Tapestry the parent company that owns Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands resigned Tuesday citing allegations of misconduct by a woman.
CEO of parent company Coach and Kate Spade resigns
CEO of parent company Coach and Kate Spade resigns(CBS)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -The CEO of Tapestry the parent company that owns Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands resigned Tuesday citing allegations of misconduct by a woman.

Jide Zeitlin had been Tapestry’s chairman since Nov. 2014 and took over as CEO in Sept. 2019 after the company ousted its then CEO Victor Luis.

“In the past month, a woman I photographed and had a relationship with more than 10 years ago reached out to various media organizations to express her concerns about what had occurred,” Zeitlin said in a statement. “I felt compelled to resign today because I do not want to create a distraction for Tapestry, a company I care deeply about.”

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tapestry’s board of directors has hired a law firm to investigate allegations raised by at least one woman. The woman accused Zeitlin of posing as a photographer under an alias to lure her into a relationship more than a decade ago.

Zeitlin said he acknowledged that the relationship was a mistake but denied exploiting his role as CEO.

“The allegations that I drew too close to the above woman are true; however, our relationship began and concluded 13 years ago, it had nothing to do with my role at Tapestry and I did not use power, wealth or position to further that relationship,” said Zeitlin.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a successor. The company said it will look at both internal and external candidates.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT