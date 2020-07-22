CEO of parent company Coach and Kate Spade resigns after misconduct claim

(CBS) -The CEO of Tapestry the parent company that owns Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands resigned Tuesday citing allegations of misconduct by a woman.

Jide Zeitlin had been Tapestry’s chairman since Nov. 2014 and took over as CEO in Sept. 2019 after the company ousted its then CEO Victor Luis.

“In the past month, a woman I photographed and had a relationship with more than 10 years ago reached out to various media organizations to express her concerns about what had occurred,” Zeitlin said in a statement. “I felt compelled to resign today because I do not want to create a distraction for Tapestry, a company I care deeply about.”

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tapestry’s board of directors has hired a law firm to investigate allegations raised by at least one woman. The woman accused Zeitlin of posing as a photographer under an alias to lure her into a relationship more than a decade ago.

Zeitlin said he acknowledged that the relationship was a mistake but denied exploiting his role as CEO.

“The allegations that I drew too close to the above woman are true; however, our relationship began and concluded 13 years ago, it had nothing to do with my role at Tapestry and I did not use power, wealth or position to further that relationship,” said Zeitlin.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a successor. The company said it will look at both internal and external candidates.

