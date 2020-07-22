CEO of parent company Coach and Kate Spade resigns after misconduct claim
The CEO of Tapestry the parent company that owns Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach fashion brands resigned Tuesday citing allegations of misconduct by a woman.
Jide Zeitlin had been Tapestry’s chairman since Nov. 2014 and took over as CEO in Sept. 2019 after the company ousted its then CEO Victor Luis.
“In the past month, a woman I photographed and had a relationship with more than 10 years ago reached out to various media organizations to express her concerns about what had occurred,” Zeitlin said in a statement. “I felt compelled to resign today because I do not want to create a distraction for Tapestry, a company I care deeply about.”
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Tapestry’s board of directors has hired a law firm to investigate allegations raised by at least one woman. The woman accused Zeitlin of posing as a photographer under an alias to lure her into a relationship more than a decade ago.
Zeitlin said he acknowledged that the relationship was a mistake but denied exploiting his role as CEO.
“The allegations that I drew too close to the above woman are true; however, our relationship began and concluded 13 years ago, it had nothing to do with my role at Tapestry and I did not use power, wealth or position to further that relationship,” said Zeitlin.
Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry’s chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO while the company searches for a successor. The company said it will look at both internal and external candidates.
