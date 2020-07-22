Cheez-It, wine company pairing up for National Wine and Cheese Day

(WVLT/WTVF) - Cheez-It and House Wine Rose Box announced the companies are partnering together to create a boxed wine and Cheez-It combo to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day.

The limited edition combo will be available for purchase starting Thursday July 23.

The rosé is from Original House Wine and the Cheez-It flavor is white cheddar crackers.

This is the second year the wine and cracker company have paired up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.