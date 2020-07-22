Advertisement

Cheez-It, wine company pairing up for National Wine and Cheese Day

Cheez-It and House Wine Rose Box announced the companies are partnering together to create a boxed wine and Cheeze-It combo to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day.
Cheeze-It and a wine company are partnering together to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day.
Cheeze-It and a wine company are partnering together to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day.(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The limited edition combo will be available for purchase starting Thursday July 23.

The rosé is from Original House Wine and the Cheez-It flavor is white cheddar crackers.

This is the second year the wine and cracker company have paired up.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

