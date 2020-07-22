Advertisement

COVID-19 time capsule allows Ohio residents to share pandemic experiences with the future

A county in Ohio is launching a COVID-19 time capsule project, with the hope that people will share their experiences with people in the future.
The plan is to open the time capsule in 10 years.
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio. (WVLT/WXIX) A county in Ohio is launching a COVID-19 time capsule project, with the hope that people will share their experiences with people in the future.

Residents in Clermont County are encouraged to contribute to the capsule, WXIX reported.

“We’ve been impressed at how Clermont County residents have come together during this extremely challenging period in our history,” County Commissioner Claire Corcoran said. “We will honor their efforts with this special time capsule. We want people in the future to better understand the difficulties that people faced, and how they worked to overcome them.”

WXIX reported that the capsule will be placed in the municipal court later in 2020 and will be opened in ten years.

“We’re very excited to have the community join us in this positive endeavor, helping preserve history for future Clermont County residents,” Mary Wolff, director of the Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County, said. “I can’t wait to see what people provide for the time capsule.”

Writing prompts for submissions include:

  • What does the COVID-19 pandemic mean to you?
  • What are you excited about? What are you nervous about?
  • Write a note to the future you.

