Advertisement

East Tenn. paramedic pleads for people to wear masks after surviving COVID-19

An East Tennessee paramedic is now recovering at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this summer.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee paramedic is now recovering at home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this summer. His wish is others will hear his plea to wear a mask, hoping that it could save more lives.

“It felt like somebody put a plastic bag over my head,” Todd Giles said. “I became short of breath, and couldn’t breathe.”

Doctors at an area hospital diagnosed him with COVID-19. He started treatment and told WVLT News he was issued plasma from a coronavirus survivor.

“Knowing as a paramedic that you’re at the brink of death, and then you wake up able to talk, and to know that happened because of where I was at and the care I received,” Giles said.

He worked with the hospital, creating a video to share his COVID-19 experience, hoping others see how he suffered and recovered.

“The room I’d been in, I’m the first survivor to come out of that room in four months,” Giles said. “To be alive, to do that interview was really emotional for me to know that I survived.”

Now he’s asking you to make sure you are wearing a mask and washing your hands.

“It’s like wearing a seat belt, or a motorcycle helmet,” Giles said “It’s something that’s proven to be beneficial to everybody especially yourself.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called masks a “critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.”

He admits the choice is yours, when it comes to the guidelines given by local, state and national leaders.

“If you don’t care about yourself that’s fine,” Giles said “Care about the other people your family, your parents, your grandparents, your kids, people you come in contact with are depending on you to take care of yourself.”

To him the decision is simple.

“I don’t say shut down the world,” Giles said “I say wear a mask and do what you should do. Everybody’s mom taught them to wash their hands as a kid wash your hands now that helps out a lot.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT