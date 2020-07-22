eBay sold for $9 billion

(CNN) - One of the web’s oldest businesses sold for $9 billion and has a new owner.

Norway’s Adevinta is buying eBay’s classified ads businesses for $9.2 billion to create the world’s largest online classifieds company.

In the age of Google and Facebook, classifieds aren’t a mammoth business and are made up of 3% of the $125 billion internet advertising market in 2019, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

The sale by eBay is part of a strategic review it announced in March 2019. In Nov. 2019, eBay sold StubHub to Viagogo in a $4 billion deal.

“This sale creates short-term and long-term value for shareholders and customers, while allowing us to participate in the future potential of the Classified business,” said eBay CEO Jamie Lannone in a statement Tuesday.

