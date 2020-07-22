Advertisement

eBay sold for $9 billion

One of the web's oldest businesses sold for $9 billion and has a new owner.
eBay
eBay(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the web’s oldest businesses sold for $9 billion and has a new owner.

Norway’s Adevinta is buying eBay’s classified ads businesses for $9.2 billion to create the world’s largest online classifieds company.

In the age of Google and Facebook, classifieds aren’t a mammoth business and are made up of 3% of the $125 billion internet advertising market in 2019, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

The sale by eBay is part of a strategic review it announced in March 2019. In Nov. 2019, eBay sold StubHub to Viagogo in a $4 billion deal.

“This sale creates short-term and long-term value for shareholders and customers, while allowing us to participate in the future potential of the Classified business,” said eBay CEO Jamie Lannone in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 15 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT