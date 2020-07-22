Elvis Presley’s ‘Sun Sessions’ guitar up for auction

MEMPHIS Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Elvis Presley’s ‘Sun Sessions’ guitar, which is currently on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio will be up for auction Wednesday July 22 at 9 a.m.

According to “Gotta Have Rock and Roll,” the guitar is a 1942 Martin D-18 that Presley owned for about two years.

The website says Elvis used the guitar while recording at the Bluff City’s very own Suns Studios.

The guitar will include:

A photocopy receipt from O.K. Houck Piano Co. (the Memphis store where Elvis purchased the instrument)

Various photographs of Elvis playing the guitar between Jan. and June 1955

A document: Historical notes about Elvis Presley’s Martin D-18 Guitar from Mike Longworth, Historian at C.F. Martin and Company Inc., Nazareth, PA, August 12, 1991

