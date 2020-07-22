Elvis Presley’s ‘Sun Sessions’ guitar up for auction
Elvis Presley's 'Sun Sessions' guitar, which is currently on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio will be up for auction Wednesday, July 22 at 9 a.m.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
According to “Gotta Have Rock and Roll,” the guitar is a 1942 Martin D-18 that Presley owned for about two years.
The website says Elvis used the guitar while recording at the Bluff City’s very own Suns Studios.
The guitar will include:
- A photocopy receipt from O.K. Houck Piano Co. (the Memphis store where Elvis purchased the instrument)
- Various photographs of Elvis playing the guitar between Jan. and June 1955
- A document: Historical notes about Elvis Presley’s Martin D-18 Guitar from Mike Longworth, Historian at C.F. Martin and Company Inc., Nazareth, PA, August 12, 1991
