Emergency shortage of convalescent plasma at American Red Cross of Tennessee
The American Red Cross of Tennessee announced Wednesday it is having an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma at its centers.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The American Red Cross of Tennessee announced Wednesday it is having an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma at its centers.
According to the company, the plasma is a potentially lifesaving treatment collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and may help patients fighting the virus.
For more information on how to donate visit the American Red Cross website here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.