Emergency shortage of convalescent plasma at American Red Cross of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The American Red Cross of Tennessee announced Wednesday it is having an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma at its centers.

According to the company, the plasma is a potentially lifesaving treatment collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and may help patients fighting the virus.

