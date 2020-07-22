Emory & Henry postpones fall, winter sports

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College announced Tuesday that fall and winter sports are being postponed through the end of the 2020 calendar year.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported that the college plans to play football and other fall sports in the spring, with football beginning around March or April.

It will impact men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, equestrian, and men’s and women’s golf.

WJHL reported that the basketball season will be affected, too.

