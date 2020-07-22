Fake Whataburger account dupes internet into thinking new location coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A parody Twitter account duped some users into believing a new Whataburger location was under construction in Knoxville.

A Tweet from @whataburgerknox read, “EXCITING NEWS!!” alongside a picture of an apparent Whataburger groundbreaking.

However, the bio for the Whataburger Knoxville account reads, “This is a parody account until a Whataburger is built in Knoxville. Once they build it, I will sell this username for millions. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!”

The phony Tweet earned over 1,500 likes and 300 retweets.

Texas Burger chain Whataburger did express interest in expanding locations to Tennessee earlier this year, but has not made an announcement about an official location.

The Whataburger Knox account has since been deactivated.

