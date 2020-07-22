Advertisement

Father arrested in death of 10-year-old son in Indiana; boy expressed fear for his life

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - Investigators are searching for the remains of a 10-year-old boy who they say was murdered by his father.

Court documents reveal Nakota Kelly warned his mother that his dad, Anthony Dibiah, was going to kill him because he had made his dad angry.

Dibiah’s westside Indianapolis apartment has been sealed by the Marion County Coroner’s office. According to court papers, the 37-year-old man suffocated Nakota with a bag inside of this apartment. He then took the boy into the bathroom to make sure he was dead.

Shortly afterwards, Dibiah called a family friend and said what he had done.

“And because No. 1, it’s summer, but also because people haven’t been in school, I think it is that much more important that the community is vigilant if they see things and are aware of things that they make law enforcement aware of what is going on so we can protect individuals who often times cannot reach out for themselves,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

According to court papers, the scene was nothing short of horrendous when officers entered the apartment. There was blood all over the bathroom. Dibiah was gone, and there was no sign of the 10-year-old boy.

“The scene here and some of the images that are going to be depicted are just one of those things that will stay with you forever,” Mears said.

Earlier, Dibiah had asked a friend for some luggage.

On Sunday morning, according to the probable cause, he is seen on surveillance video loading items into his vehicle, and he threw one bag into a community dumpster.

He sent a text message to a person identified as HK that said, “Sometimes, I hear voices. My son is in heaven.”

Late Sunday evening, Dibiah called someone in Texas and told them, “I killed my son.”

Dibiah was picked up by a Missouri State Trooper and taken into custody. When he gets back to Indiana, he could face life in prison.

“This type (of) case will be considered either life without parole or death penalty. One of the statutory aggravators you can use is anytime a person less 14 years of age. That certainly kicks in that conservation,” Mears said.

Police are still searching for Nakota’s remains.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 16 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses COVID-19, possible next round of federal relief

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.